Jon Hamm to Star in New AMERICAN HOSTAGE Series at MGM+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MGM+ has ordered the original thrilling anthology series American Hostage (working title) from co-creator and executive producer Shawn Ryan and co-creator and executive producer Eileen Myers. The 8-episode series will star award-winning actor Jon Hamm in the role of Fred Heckman and will start production in Winnipeg, Canada, this Fall.

Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, American Hostage is a psychological thriller set in the 1970s that tells the harrowing true story of Fred Heckman (Hamm), a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.

Jon Hamm is best known for his portrayal of Don Draper in AMC's acclaimed drama series Mad Men. Recently, Hamm starred in Paramount's record-breaking series Landman, the FOX animated series Grimsburg (which he also executive produces), and the fifth season of FX's Fargo, for which he received Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. His notable film work includes Top Gun Maverick, Confess, Fletch(which he also executive produced), and Mean Girls. On television, Hamm stars in Apple TV+'s series Your Friends and Neighbors alongside Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, and has also appeared in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens.

In addition to starring, Hamm will also serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Ryan, Myers, Connie Tavel, Sharon Hoffman, and Ryan’s MiddKid Productions partner, Marney Hochman. Shawn Christensen (Criminal Content) and Gabriel Mason (Criminal Content) also serve as executive producers.

Photo credit: Maarten de Boer

Comments