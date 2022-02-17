Jon Cryer to Voice New Series DEVOURED on VICE

Get ready for a new kind of food show. VICE TV announced TODAY the premiere of Devoured, the first television series to merge true crime and food.

Narrated by EmmyÂ® Award winning actor Jon Cryer (CBS' Two and a Half Men, The CW's Supergirl, and the iconic John Hughes' film Pretty in Pink), Devoured explores the foods Americans love while uncovering the sordid secrets and criminal pasts that restauranteurs, chefs, and foodies have tried to hide- recipe thefts, mob beatdowns, family betrayals, and murder. The six-episode series premieres on VICE TV February 21st @ 10 PM ET/PT.

Each one-hour episode of Devoured will be a deep dive into a single true crime story that centers on one American city or region's food specialty. Viewers will be taken through a thrill-ride of twists and turns as narrator Jon Cryer uncovers the unbelievable stories of how food fuels criminal enterprises, both large and small. Along the way, the series dishes up the food's origin story and impact on the culinary landscape - while revealing how our passion for eating well can become a recipe for doing wrong.

"Just when I thought there couldn't be a genuinely new twist on true crime, I got Devoured." said narrator Jon Cryer. "While I can only aspire to the greatness of, say, Bill Kurtis or Keith Morrison, it's an honor to lend my voice to this."

The series will kick off with an episode dedicated to exploring how the mafia took justice into their own hands after a secret family recipe was stolen from Brooklyn's L&B Spumoni Gardens & Pizzeria. Other instalments in the series will cover "The Codfather", who ran one of the largest fishing operations in the United States until he was taken down by the IRS for fishy business practices, the 2015 Blue Bell Ice Cream listeria outbreak, and how infidelity and a stolen recipe led to the end of New York's world famous Carnegie Deli.

"By combining the popularity of food culture with the intrigue of true crime, Devoured presents a series of riveting stories that underscore the passion that people have for food and how it can bring out a person's darkest side" said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President & GM, VICE TV. "Having as immense a talent as Jon Cryer narrate VICE TV's latest true crime premiere is really exciting for us."

"The series really offers up a buffet of the best ingredients - compelling stories and complex characters set at the intersection of the true crime and food genres," said Christopher G Cowen, President and Founder of Station 10 Media. "We're so fortunate to have the chance to make this series with the team at VICE TV."

Devoured is produced by Station 10 Media. Executive Producers are Christopher G. Cowen, Tony Lord, Matthew Weaver, Josh Stone, Jonathan Goldman and Brent Henderson. Narrated by Jon Cryer. Lee Hoffman serves as Executive Producer for VICE TV, along with Catherine Whyte, EVP, Head of Production for VICE TV, Liz Cowie, Senior Manager, Development & Alternative Programming for VICE TV and VICE TV EVP & GM Morgan Hertzan. The series is distributed worldwide by VICE Distribution.

VICE TV is available via all major satellite and cable providers and the VICE TV app via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast. For more information about VICE TV, go to VICETV.com

Watch a trailer for the new series here: