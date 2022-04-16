Jon Corum's SPLINTERS Film Available for Streaming Today

Jon Corum's SPLINTERS is the latest micro budget independent film to be supported by Outsider Pictures, as part of its new strategy to bring first time independent directors voices to the screen. SPLINTERS' initial festival push was put on hold due to covid, and the film will now be released on TVOD sites, beginning April 15, 2022 and then on AVOD platforms later this year.

SPLINTERS is a drama about a mother and son who cope with a tragic loss in their own ways. Anna and her son, Bo, live in a small town in the Midwest isolated from each other and the rest of the world. Since the passing of Anna's husband, the two struggle to communicate. Her worries about Bo only push him further away as his grief takes him on a journey looking for answers that may or may not exist.

As Bo notices a budding friendship between his mother and his teacher David, he enlists the help of David's daughter to investigate a story his father told him involving buried money at a local sawmill. The family's unravelling ultimately leads them to a place of understanding.

The characters learn to forgive each other because they realize they are ALL THAT they have left. A splinter is a broken piece from something larger. All of the characters in this story are splinters. They are the remaining pieces of a broken family.

Outsider President Paul Hudson says, "Too often, the industry is lamenting the end of cinema, whilst not all of the films acquired will play in theaters. The hope is that the work of these directors is discovered and that their next film, and the film after that, will make it into cinemas."

The Outsider deal for each micro budget film is the same - all costs are approved upfront by the Director/Producer and all profits are split 50:50. Outsider is actively looking for new micro budget films to support. Outsider's next micro budget release will be Conor Mcbride's Saturday Night Inside Out. Previously, Outsider released TEJANO, by David Blue Garcia, who went on to direct the reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Legendary Pictures, which was then sold to Netflix.

CAST

Joan : Annie Bulleit

David : Paul Gordon

Anna : Joni Mann

Bo : Jackson Kelly

Deacon : John Jacobi

Heather : Cassandra Schomer

Robert : Ryan Hall

CREDITS

Written & Directed by Jon Corum

Produced by Sally Corum, Leo Farbman, Julie Janes, Adam Maffei, Mark Totte

Director of Photography Jon Corum

Edited by Jon Corum

Sound Edited & Mixed by Robben Fenderson

Post-Production Sound by Robben Fenderson

Original Music by Dustin Ketterman, Rachel Hrdina, Jon Driver