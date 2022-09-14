John Stamos to Write Memoir for Henry Holt

Henry Holt, a division of Macmillan Publishers, announced the acquisition of actor John Stamos's memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. Stamos is the critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated actor whose multifaceted career spans four decades. Executive Editor James Melia acquired the book from Esther Newberg and Kristyn Keene Benton at CAA. The publication is scheduled for Fall 2023.

If You Would Have Told Me is the story not only of a life lived in front of the camera, but of the surreal highs and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from Orange County, and of his midlife quest to find sobriety and a family of his own.

Stamos will take readers on his journey of becoming an overnight teen idol with his breakout role on GENERAL HOSPITAL during the heyday of soap opera television, through career highlights, including the groundbreaking drama ER, numerous Broadway productions, and touring the globe with America's band the Beach Boys, as well as his iconic role of Uncle Jesse on Full House, where he made lifelong friendships with the cast and crew, especially his costar Bob Saget.

"If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when? If You Would Have Told Me is my story about Hollywood, fame, fortune, and fups," Stamos stated.

"It's also about home, heart, and healing. Redemption then gratitude. Honestly, while writing this book I've realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them. It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much."

"This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives. I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance."

Says Melia: "We have welcomed John into our living rooms and our hearts for nearly four decades. To meet John is to love him, and I'm so excited for him to introduce us to the man behind that winning smile and those legendary roles. If You Would Have Told Me is a WILD ride through an unbelievable life, full of deft and humorous stories that will be an inspiration to many, and a long-awaited gift for his legions of fans."

JOHN STAMOS is a two-time Emmy® Award-nominated television, film, and theater actor and producer with a career spanning many decades.

In 1982, Stamos was catapulted to stardom with his role as Blackie Parrish on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital, for which he received a Daytime Emmy nomination. He continues to captivate audiences with an array of multi-faceted performances.

Stamos currently stars in Big Shot, a Disney+ original series written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey. The second season premieres on October 12, 2022.

Recent television credits include Greg Berlanti's hit drama You on Netflix and ABC's The Little Mermaid Live.

Stamos won the 2016 People's Choice Award for Favorite Actor in a New TV Series for his role on Fox's Grandfathered and was awarded TV Land's Timeless Icon Award, presented to him by longtime friend and mentor Garry Marshall.

Among his more than seventy film and television credits, he has had a four-year run on the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning drama ER, Necessary Roughness, Galavant, The New Normal, Entourage, Two and a Half Men, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In 2016, Stamos joined the cast of the hit show SCREAM QUEENS on Fox as a series regular.

Stamos executive produced and appeared on the 2016 hit reboot Fuller House for Netflix, an overnight sensation that became one of the top five most watched shows on Netflix in its first season. A multi-camera comedy spin-off, the series received a 2018 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Children's Program and recently aired its fifth season.

Stamos also has established a strong stage presence, beginning with his Broadway debut in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Other Broadway credits include Gore Vidal's Tony® Award-nominated political play, The Best Man (with James Earl Jones), Roundabout Theatre Company's Bye Bye Birdie, and the Tony® Award-winning musicals Nine and Cabaret. Additional theater credits include Hairspray, The Little Mermaid, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at the Hollywood Bowl.

A gifted drummer, singer, and musician, Stamos has toured, recorded, and collaborated with the legendary band the Beach Boys for over thirty years.

As an advocate for the support and advancement of children, Stamos is also a Celebrity Ambassador for ChildHelp, an organization that helps the victims of child abuse through education treatment and prevention programs. In 2018, he partnered with My Saint My Hero to create the St. Amos Wearable Blessings Collection, donating 100 percent of the net proceeds to ChildHelp.