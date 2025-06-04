John Malkovich-Led MR. BLAKE AT YOUR SERVICE Sets U.S. Theatrical Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunrise Films has announced the U.S. acquisition and upcoming theatrical release of Mr. Blake at Your Service, a whimsical and heartfelt French-set comedy-drama starring John Malkovich, iconic French actress Fanny Ardant, and the late Émilie Dequenne. The film will open in U.S. theaters on June 20, 2025.

In a rare French-speaking role, Malkovich plays Andrew Blake, a recently widowed British businessman who accepts a job as a butler in a countryside manor in an effort to stay connected to the memory of his late French wife. As he adjusts to the idiosyncrasies of the estate and its residents, Blake begins an unexpected journey of healing, connection, and rediscovery.

Fanny Ardant stars as Nathalie de Beauvillier, the reserved and eccentric lady of the manor, while Émilie Dequenne delivers one of her final screen performances as Odile, the spirited manor cook. Through their sharp, touching, and often funny moments with Blake, the emotional core of the film comes to life.

Directed by bestselling author Gilles Legardinier and based on his 2012 novel Complètement cramé! from a screenplay written by Legardinier and Cristel Henon, the film also features Eugénie Anselin, Al Ginter, Anne Brionne, and Christel Henon.

Mr. Blake at Your Service premiered in the U.S. at the Newport Beach Film Festival on October 17, 2023, and has since been released theatrically across France, Spain, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Australia, and New Zealand, with additional festival screenings worldwide.

The film is produced by Christel Henon and Lilian Eche for Bidibul Productions alongside Superprod, with Legardinier serving as co-producer. Cinematography is by Stéphane Le Parc, editing by Editing by Yves Deschamps and Chrystel Alépée, and an original score by Erwann Chandon. Bidibul Productions most recently produced the 2025 Palme d’Or Winner IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT by celebrated Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

