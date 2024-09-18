John Leguizamo and Comcast Launch New Free Streaming App 'The Network'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comcast has announced the introduction and distribution of The Network, a new free, ad-supported streaming app​ that only releas​es​ exclusive​​ originals​, across its entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Flex, Xumo Stream Box, and Xumo TV. As part of its commitment to providing high quality programming to diverse audiences and in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Xfinity will provide a special ad-free programming offer of one of The Network’s premium ​original ​series, The Green Veil, in partnership with actor/producer/activist/entrepreneur John Leguizamo.



Seeking to declutter the streaming experience and endless scrolling audiences are often subjected to, The Network platform was recently launched by Aram Rappaport, founder of the creative ad agency The Boathouse, with Leguizamo on board as an equity partner in the enterprise. The Network will release a tightly selected number of ​premium ​originals, beginning with The Green Veil, a drama series executive produced and starring Leguizamo in his first leading role, Chivalry, a comedy series featuring Steve Coogan, and Kingdom of Dreams, a docuseries focused on ​the battle for supremacy in the ​world of high fashion.



The Green Veil is an eight-episode drama/thriller/sci-fi series which follows Leguizamo’s character, a government agent in the 1950s tasked with an unraveling secret mission that threatens to expose deeper secrets about the government’s plans to separate Indigenous children from their families to prevent them from inheriting land. Leguizamo plays Gordon Rogers, an immigrant who came to the United States as a child and dedicated his life to achieving the American Dream. He experiences both an insidious obsession with that dream and the societal limitations it places upon certain groups.



In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and The Network’s Xfinity platform debut, The Green Veil will be offered to Xfinity customers ad-free for a seamless, uninterrupted viewing experience from September 16th to October 15th.



"This Hispanic Heritage Month, I am so incredibly proud to be partnering with Comcast to deliver free premium content from my new streaming platform The Network,” said Leguizamo. “It’s especially meaningful during this month, which highlights the achievements and subject matter across a range of issues within the community and beyond!"



According to research from McKinsey, U.S. Latinos are one of the fastest growing racial and ethnic groups, accounting for 62 million of the US total population and accounting for more than $3 trillion of GDP, which would make them the fifth largest economy in the world if they were a country. And, according to a study by the Motion Picture Association, compared with a population share of 19 percent, US Latinos account for 24 percent of box office ticket sales and 24 percent of streaming subscribers.



“This partnership with John Leguizamo and The Network highlights Xfinity’s ongoing commitment to connecting audiences with content that speaks to their unique interests,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms, Comcast. “On the heels of launching NOWTV Latino earlier this summer, which makes it simple and convenient for customers to enjoy exceptional Hispanic entertainment, we are thrilled to once again celebrate and honor the rich legacy of Hispanic culture through impactful storytelling.”



Additionally, Leguizamo serves as a guest editor showcasing his Hispanic Heritage Month recommendations on Xfinity’s Latino destination, featuring Latinos on camera, including Julio Torres, Jay Hernandez, and Oscar Nunez, among others. Leguizamo’s other projects in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal include the hit MSNBC series “Leguizamo Does America,” which has its season two premiere in 2025, and the documentary “John Leguizamo Live at Rikers,” currently available on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity Channel and Xumo Play platforms.

​​​About The Network​​​

​​The Network is a new free, ad-supported premium streaming platform that launched in 2024 in the U.S. that has grown to over 1 million users in the first 100 days. The platform seeks to declutter the streaming experience and eliminate the endless scrolling by consumers to find appealing series and films. Built on the principle “Always Original, Always Free” the streamer will only release high quality originals for its subscribers. In addition to creating a clutter-free streaming space for consumers with quality content, The Network also provides its advertisers with a unique opportunity to curate advertising that resonates with the subscribers and integrate campaigns from an earlier stage of development.



​​​The Networks first offerings were the drama series, The Green Veil starring John Leguizamo and the comedy series, Chivalry starring Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani. The Network was created by filmmaker Aram Rappaport, founder of the creative ad-agency The Boathouse.​​

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Comments