John Kasich & Jordan Klepper to Launch Podcast 'Kasich & Klepper'

Acast, the world's leading independent podcast company, will launch an original podcast series hosted by John Kasich and Jordan Klepper called Kasich & Klepper. Produced by Treefort Media, THE WEEKLY talk show will premiere in early 2022 on all podcast platforms.

Kasich, former Governor of Ohio and a presidential candidate during the 2016 GOP primary, and Klepper, a liberal comedian best known for his work on The Daily Show, come from different areas on the political spectrum and often disagree. But on Kasich & Klepper, the two share interests and seek common ground across a host of topics - all with an entertaining rapport and a flurry of jokes at each other's expense.

Going beyond politics alone, the pair dive into conversations about fatherhood, music, mental health, pop culture, society, and more. They're joined by high-profile guests to maneuver through modern life's big questions and explore perspectives different from their own. Together, Kasich and Klepper aim to demonstrate the power of mutual understanding in a polarized world.

Kasich said: "If you're looking for more political talk, this podcast may not be for you. Instead, this series will unleash discussions on life and pop culture with some of the most interesting voices across our nation. Our goal is to provide a unique perspective on important issues facing us all - and because we DON'T take ourselves too seriously, we'll give listeners something to think about and perhaps laugh about."

Klepper said: "In these fractured times it takes a herculean effort - or a podcast - to get contrasting viewpoints to engage. Although Governor Kasich may have differing political beliefs and is 300 years older than I am, I look forward to finding that elusive common ground that has been deemed extinct by modern historians. In addition, I can't wait to talk with some inspiring guests, who will hopefully challenge our assumptions and ultimately confirm that of the two hosts, I'm the superior interviewer."

Acast will distribute Kasich & Klepper widely across the open podcast ecosystem, allowing audiences to listen to the series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, and everywhere podcasts can be found. Following its premiere, the series will publish weekly episodes on Thursdays.

Acast will also manage monetization of the podcast, giving brands access to Kasich & Klepper's fan base through ads, sponsorships, and sophisticated brand integrations.

"Kasich & Klepper flips the echo chamber on its head," said Trace Gaynor, Associate Content Partnership Manager at Acast. "This podcast works so well because of John and Jordan's effortless banter as they navigate their questions, curiosities, and disagreements - something listeners will not only laugh at but seriously relate to. In making their show available on all podcast apps, we wanted to make sure audiences everywhere could join along for the ride."

Kasich & Klepper is produced by Treefort Media's Kelly Garner, Lisa Ammerman, and Matthew Kugler.

"It's a joy to witness the unexpected chemistry between Jordan and Governor Kasich. They disagree with grace and have fun discovering the things they share. And in a cultural moment where differences feel more divisive than ever, their easygoing conversations are incredibly powerful," said Garner, Founder and CEO of Treefort Media.

Both Kasich and Klepper are represented by United Talent Agency.