John Cameron Mitchell's SHORTBUS Will Be Re-Released For 15th Anniversary

John Cameron Mitchell's Shortbus will be re-released in theaters with a new 4k restoration for its 15th anniversary! The film opens at the IFC Center in New York on January 26th, 2022 with a larger theatrical release to follow.

The film explores the lives of several emotionally challenged characters as they navigate the comic and tragic intersections between love and sex in and around a modern-day underground salon.

A sex therapist who has never had an orgasm, a dominatrix who is unable to connect, a gay couple who are deciding whether to open up their relationship, and the people who weave in and out of their lives, all converge on a weekly gathering called Shortbus: a mad nexus of art, music, politics, and polysexual carnality. Set in a post-9/11, Bush-exhausted New York City, SHORTBUS tells its story with sexual frankness, suggesting new ways to reconcile questions of the mind, pleasures of the flesh, and imperatives of the heart.

Written and directed by Mitchell, the film stars Sook-Yin Lee, Paul Dawson, Lindsay Beamish, PJ Deboy, Raphael Barker, Peter Stickles, Jay Brannan, Justin Vivian Bond, Alan Mandell, Adam Hardmam, Ray Rivas, Bitch, Shanti Carson, and Jan Hilmer.

Watch the trailer for the film here: