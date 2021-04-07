Joel McHale To Host All-New Baking Competition Series CRIME SCENE KITCHEN

CRIME SCENE KITCHEN, an all-new baking competition series with a unique twist, is coming to FOX this summer, it was announced TODAY by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment and Fly on THE WALL and hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that's left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues.

They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert - and how good it tastes! The series will premiere Wednesday, May 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the season finale of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX, and also will be available on FOX's free streaming platform, Tubi.

"CRIME SCENE KITCHEN is unlike any cooking show out there," said Wade. "It's a truly original format with amazing baking creations, a brilliant play-along guessing game for the whole family, and Joel at the center of it all bringing hilarity at every turn. Just DON'T watch it if you're feeling hungry!"

"I'm deeply excited to be partnering with FOX and Fly on THE WALL to host CRIME SCENE KITCHEN," added McHale. "Hosting a show where bakers try to figure out and then duplicate a dessert from just crumbs, crusty whisks and a soiled electric mixer, seems like a lot of fun and reminds me of college. Can't wait. I've already picked out my apron. It's leather."

Can you walk into a kitchen and figure out what's been baked solely by the ingredients and clues left behind? Each episode begins at the scene of the crime - a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour THE KITCHEN for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on their guess. To take the $100,000 prize, the competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world!