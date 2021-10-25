Joe Tippett Joins MR. HARRIGAN'S PHONE Netflix Adaption

Joe Tippett has joined Mr. Harrigan's Phone, an upcoming Netflix film adaption of the short story by Stephen King.

Deadline reports that Tippett will join the previously announced Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland in the film, which is being produced by Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix. It is expected to be released in 2022.

The story revolves around Craig (Martell), a young boy living in a small town, who befriends older, reclusive billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Sutherland). The two bond over a mutual love of books and an iPhone, but when Mr. Harrigan passes away, Craig finds himself able to communicate with his him from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

Tippett will play the father of Craig, who was left to raise his only son alone, after the death of his wife.

Joe Tippett was recently seen on Broadway as Earl in Waitress. He had previously appeared on Broadway in Airline Highway. His regional and off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Waitress at the A.R.T., All the Fine Boys at theNew Group, This Day Forward at the Vineyard, and Indian Summer and Familiar at Playwrights Horizons. Recently he's been seen on screen in "Bull," "Chicago Justice," "The Blacklist," License Plates, "Boardwalk Empire." and "Rise" on NBC.