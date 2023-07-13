Jo Koy Set For Two Tapings at Kings Theatre

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Jul. 13, 2023

Jo Koy Set For Two Tapings at Kings Theatre

Comedian Jo Koy will take the stage for two special tapings at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11. Tickets for the show are on sale now at https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/jo-koy-world-tour-2023/.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo’s uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), and Radio City Music Hall (New York City) to name a few.

In November 2022,Koy will headline for the first time at Madison Square Garden for The New York Comedy Festival.In2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor’s office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as Jo Koy Day.



