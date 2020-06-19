Jimmy Kimmel To Take Summer Break; Show to Feature Guest Hosts

On Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel announced that tonight will be his last new show for the summer.

Jimmy is taking time off to spend even more time with his family. He's been doing this job for almost 18 years, 3,130 shows, and will be taking a few months off. While Jimmy's gone a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for him. As Jimmy was making his announcement, he was very rudely interrupted by Matt Damon only to discover that Matt has been living in his house for the entirety of the quarantine!

Watch the announcement below!

Shows featuring guest hosts will start Monday, July 6.

