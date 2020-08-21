Jimmy Henderson's THE PREY Opens on VOD Next Week

The film stars Byron Bishop, Sahajak Boonthanakit and more.

Loosely based on Richard Connell's story of survival and adventure The Most Dangerous Game, THE PREY comes from writer/director Jimmy Henderson and the team behind genre festival hit JAILBREAK.

Undercover Chinese cop Xin (newcomer Gu Shangwei), is on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote Cambodian jungle prison that plays by its own rules.Ruthless warden (Vithaya Pansringarm of ONLY GOD FORGIVES ) sells prisoners as human prey for rich hunters looking for thrills in the jungle.

After years of hunting down ruthless criminals, Xin suddenly finds himself running for his life. If Xin manages to survive this sadistic game, he'll walk out of the jungle the same way he came in: as a free man. If Xin fails, he's just another hunting trophy.

DIRECTOR: Jimmy Henderson (JAILBREAK)

WRITTEN BY: Jimmy Henderson, Michael Hodgson, Kai Miller

CAST: Byron Bishop, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Nophand Boonyai, Vithaya Pansringarm (ONLY GOD FORGIVES), Gu Shangwei

VIRTUAL THEATERS (August 21)-Including: Los Angeles (Laemmle), New York (Alamo On Demand) and major cities.

VOD (US & Canada) (August 25): Including: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers.

