Jessica Rothe & Kelsey Asbille to Star in GASLIGHT Television Series

QCODE, a premium content studio and podcast network, announced TODAY that Jessica Rothe (HAPPY DEATH DAY), Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone, Fargo), are set to star in GASLIGHT, a television series based on the hit QCODE podcast of the same name created by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte. Marc Rissmann (Game of Thrones, The Man in the High Castle) and Will Dalton (LOVING, SERGIO) will also star.

QCODE has partnered with New Regency as the studio, which will independently finance the project. This will be the second independent TV show New Regency is financing for QCODE, Automatik and Oddfellows. The first was The Edge Of Sleep, also based on a hit QCODE podcast series.

All episodes of the first season will be written and directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who is a series creator, executive producer, and writer. In 2016, Joris-Peyrafitte became one of the youngest winners at the Sundance Film Festival when AS YOU ARE won the Dramatic Special Jury Award. Shortly after, he directed DREAMLAND, starring Margot Robbie, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and was released by Paramount Pictures. Miles Joris-Peyrafitte also directed the award-winning docu-short BRUJAS.

Executive Producers on GASLIGHT include Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, Chloe and Trevor Moretz, Emma Koskoff, New Regency, QCODE, Automatik and Oddfellows. Jessica Rothe and Kesley Asbille are co-executive producing.

GASLIGHT Premise: Everyone thought Danny (Rothe) had gone missing. Towards the end of senior year she vanished one night leaving everyone confused and devastated...including her closest friend in the world Becca (Asbille). GASLIGHT picks up years later when late one night while Becca, her new husband and their baby son are having dinner, they get a visitor. It's Danny. Inexplicably after all these years of no contact or explanation she's returned. She's looking to reconnect. As we learn more about her and her boyfriend Ben we soon come to realize there's something much darker and more sinister at play.

Jessica Rothe is best known for starring in the Universal franchise HAPPY DEATH DAY. She was most recently seen starring in the Universal drama ALL MY LIFE, in Gillian Flynn's series for Amazon Utopia, and as the title role in MGM's VALLEY GIRL.

Kelsey Asbille is known for her performances in Yellowstone, WIND RIVER and Fargo.

Marc Rissmann is an actor and director who has appeared in Game of Thrones, The Man in the High Castle, and The Last Kingdom. Will Dalton is an actor and writer who has appeared in the Netflix film SERGIO and the Jeff Nichols film LOVING.

Will Dalton can be seen opposite Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in Jeff Nichols' LOVING. Most recently, he starred as 'Sgt Valentine' opposite Wagner Moura and Garret Dillahunt in the Netflix drama SERGIO which premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2020.

Production on GASLIGHT is set to begin in June 2021 in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Jessica Rothe is represented by WME, Authentic, Shelter PR, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Kelsey Asbille is represented by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Miles Joris-Peyrafitte is represented by Grandview and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Marc Rissmann is represented by ROAR, A3, Curtis Brown.