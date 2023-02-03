Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jerry Seinfeld's Beacon Theatre Residency Extended Through June

Jerry Seinfeld's Beacon Theatre Residency Extended Through June

Tickets for the May 6 and June 3 Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00am on February 10.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and JS Touring announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added four more performances to his record-breaking Beacon Theatre residency on May 6 and June 3, 2023, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm each night.

The four new shows are in addition to THE 20 previously announced 2022-2023 shows as part of his residency, eight of which have already played off. The 2022-2023 residency features an all-new show from the legendary comedian. Tickets for the newly added May and June shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00am. Limited tickets remain for the previously announced performances.

The 2022-2023 shows are as follows:

December 16 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm March 3 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm
December 17 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm March 4 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm
January 20 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm April 7 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm
January 21 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm April 8 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm
February 3 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm May 6 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm - JUST ADDED!
February 4 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm June 3 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm - JUST ADDED!

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld.

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE Book) and a children's book (Halloween).

He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets for the May 6 and June 3 Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00am on February 10 via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, February 11. Tickets for the February 3-4, March 3-4 and April 7-8 shows are on sale now.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Renee Elise Goldsberry & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallons THATS MY JAM Photo
Renee Elise Goldsberry & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM
The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches Photo
New Online Platform for Filmmakers Red Couch Pictures Launches
Designed to provide a platform for the distribution of feature films, short movies and documentaries, Red Couch is a unique and exciting opportunity for young directors to showcase their work to a global audience.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share