Jerry Seinfeld's Beacon Theatre Residency Extended Through June

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and JS Touring announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld has added four more performances to his record-breaking Beacon Theatre residency on May 6 and June 3, 2023, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm each night.

The four new shows are in addition to THE 20 previously announced 2022-2023 shows as part of his residency, eight of which have already played off. The 2022-2023 residency features an all-new show from the legendary comedian. Tickets for the newly added May and June shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00am. Limited tickets remain for the previously announced performances.

The 2022-2023 shows are as follows:

December 16 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm March 3 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm December 17 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm March 4 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm January 20 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm April 7 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm January 21 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm April 8 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm February 3 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm May 6 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm - JUST ADDED! February 4 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm June 3 - 7:00pm & 9:30pm - JUST ADDED!

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld.

The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE Book) and a children's book (Halloween).

He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets for the May 6 and June 3 Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00am on February 10 via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, February 11. Tickets for the February 3-4, March 3-4 and April 7-8 shows are on sale now.