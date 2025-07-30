Jerry Harrison Expands STOP MAKING SENSE Screening Tour with New Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold-out screenings across the country, Jerry Harrison – keyboardist/guitarist of the band Talking Heads – has announced an extended run of live events tied to the 40th anniversary re-release of the concert film Stop Making Sense.

Presented by A24 and newly restored in 4K, Jonathan Demme’s 1984 film returns to theaters with a special twist: each screening features a live appearance by Harrison, who delivers introductory remarks, shares behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film, and hosts an audience Q&A following the show.

The announcement adds dozens of new dates stretching into early 2026, including stops in California, Texas, Florida, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. Pre-sales begin tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31st at 10am local time, and the General On-sale begins this Friday, August 2nd at 10am local time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Shot at Hollywood’s Pantages Theater, Stop Making Sense features band members David Byrne, Chris Frantz, Jerry Harrison, and Tina Weymouth, along with their touring musicians. Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme. The re-release includes a newly remixed Dolby Atmos soundtrack, with Harrison playing a key role in recovering and restoring the original audio elements.

The newly announced dates follow a series of screenings that have brought Stop Making Sense to audiences across the country in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The re-release coincides with the 50th anniversary of Talking Heads and a number of major milestones for the band, including a new “Psycho Killer” video directed by Mike Mills and starring Saoirse Ronan, and the upcoming super deluxe reissue of More Songs About Buildings and Food.

STOP MAKING SENSE - SCREENING SCHEDULE

9/11/25 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center

9/12/25 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

9/13/25 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

9/14/25 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

9/16/25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center

9/17/25 – Richmond, VA – The National

9/18/25 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

9/20/25 – Providence, RI – The Uptown Theater

9/21/25 – Beverly, MA – Cabot Theater

10/2/25 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

10/3/25 – Davis, CA – Mondavi Center

10/4/25 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center

10/8/25 – Glendale, CA – The Alex Theatre

10/10/25 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/12/25 – Albuquerque, NM – KiMo Theatre

10/13/25 – Santa Fe, NM – The Lensic

10/30/25 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

11/1/25 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Center

11/2/25 – Omaha, NE – Kiewit Concert Hall

11/13/25 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Theatre

11/14/25 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theater

11/15/25 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre

11/20/25 – Seaside, FL – Syceum Lawn

11/22/25 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

1/9/26 – Livermore, CA – Bankhead Theater

1/10/26 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

1/13/26 – Medford, OR – Holly Theater

1/14/26 – Bend, OR – Tower Theater

1/15/26 – Beaverton, OR – Reser

1/16/26 – Olympia, WA – Washington Center

1/17/26 – Bellingham, WA – Mt Baker Theatre