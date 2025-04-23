Jerrod Carmichael's New HBO Special DON'T BE GAY to Debut in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO will debut the original comedy special from Jerrod Carmichael, Don't Be Gay, on Saturday, May 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The special will also be available to stream on Max.

Carmichael is an Emmy-winning comedian from Winston-Salem, N.C. His series “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show,” as well as his most recent special “Rothaniel” (2022), are available to stream on Max. This is his fourth HBO stand-up special.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, said, “We’ve worked with Jerrod since his first special in 2014, and it’s truly been inspiring to see him grow and push boundaries at every turn. His last special, Rothaniel, was raw, intimate, and sparked a conversation about what a comedy special could be.

He pushed that even further with Reality Series, a groundbreaking blend of verité and performance in which he delivered some of his most emotionally honest work yet. This new special continues to build on that impact with the same vulnerability and sharp wit that makes Jerrod’s voice so singular.”

Don't Be Gay is performed, written, and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael; directed and executive produced by Ari Katcher; executive produced by Matthew Vaughan, Susie Fox, and Sarah Haughney.

Image Credit: Greg Endries/HBO

Comments