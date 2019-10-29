Jeremy Irons Joins FRANKEL

Variety reports that Jeremy Irons will star in WaZabi Films' upcoming biopic "Frankel."

Irons plays horse trainer Sir Henry Cecil, who fought years of failure and illness to make Frankel the greatest champion racehorse of all time, unbeaten in all 14 starts, and bowing out with an emotional victory in front of a capacity crowd at the Champion Stakes at Ascot Racecourse.

"Frankel" has a script by Jim Piddock. Ron Scalpello will direct. Irons produces.

Irons currently stars on "Watchmen." His Broadway credits include "Impressionism" and "The Real Thing." He's perhaps best known for voicing Scar in "The Lion King," and for starring in "Dead Ringers."

Read the original story on Variety.





