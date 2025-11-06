Jeremy Allen White and Scott Cooper to Receive Gotham Tribute for Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeremy Allen White and Scott Cooper will receive The Gotham Cultural Icon Tribute for 20th Century Studios’ Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony, taking place on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“Bruce Springsteen has captivated audiences for more than fifty years and cemented his place as one of the greatest American musicians, songwriters, and performers in history,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “We are proud to celebrate Bruce’s legacy with writer-director Scott Cooper, whose film captures the intimacy and humanity at the heart of Nebraska, and Jeremy Allen White, whose performance reveals a raw, searching portrait of Springsteen at a crossroads. Their collaboration embodies the kind of filmmaking that defines The Gotham community.”

From 20th Century Studios, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works – a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

Written for the screen and directed by Scott Cooper, based on the book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes, the film stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, alongside Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, David Krumholtz, Gaby Hoffmann, Harrison Sloan Gilbertson, Grace Gummer, Marc Maron, and Matthew Pellicano. The film is produced by Scott Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere had its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on August 29, 2025, and was released in theaters on October 24, 2025.

The Gotham Cultural Icon Tribute was established to celebrate a legendary figure whose artistic impact has shaped our cultural landscape and the creative collaborators who bring that legacy to life on screen. Most recently, this honor recognized Leonard Bernstein and Bradley Cooper for Maestro.

It was previously announced that Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman will receive the inaugural Gotham Musical Tribute for Song Sung Blue, Noah Baumbach will receive the Director Tribute for Jay Kelly, Tessa Thompson will receive the Spotlight Tribute for Hedda, the cast of Sinners will receive the Ensemble Tribute, and Frankenstein will receive The Gotham Vanguard Tribute at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards.

Winners of the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 1, 2025. Nominees were announced on October 28th, 2025. The full list is available here.

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that shapes the cultural landscape—whether in independent works that push artistic boundaries or commercial entertainment that connects with the broadest audiences—these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s year-round programming.

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios