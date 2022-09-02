Jennifer Hudson & Simon Cowell to Reunite on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere

Host Jennifer Hudson kicks off the premiere episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Monday, September 12 by going back to where it all began. The EGOT winner will reunite with former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell for their first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004. THE TALK show premiere will also mark Hudson's 41st birthday filled with celebratory moments and fun surprises.

The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired.

The series will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Executive producers include Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. For more information, visit here.

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy® Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson is the youngest female EGOT winner in history. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she's gone on to worldwide acclaim.

Hudson most recently cemented her historic status by earning a Tony Award as co-producer on this year's Best Musical, "A Strange Loop." This followed her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic "Respect," a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

She was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the 2022 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and recently earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for the film's original song, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," which she co-wrote alongside Jamie Hartman and the legendary Carole King.

Hudson has been named one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World," starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of "The Color Purple," and has been a celebrated coach on both the U.S. and UK versions of the Emmy Award-winning juggernaut "The Voice."

She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago.

In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit "Dreamgirls," an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA, and an NAACP Image Award.

In 2009 along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. KING Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children's health, education, and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support, and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television is the leading unscripted studio in America, currently producing over 50 series and documentaries, totaling nearly 2,000 hours of programming annually across broadcast, cable, streaming, digital, first-run syndication and podcasts.

Led by studio president Mike Darnell, the division is comprised of Warner Horizon, Shed Media and Telepictures and produces leading and award-winning series and franchises such as "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," "The Voice," "Extra," "Paris in Love," "True Story with Ed & Randall," "The Real Housewives of New York City," "The Bradshaw Bunch," and "911 Crisis Center," as well as premium specials like "Friends: The Reunion" and "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," among others.

Upcoming projects include Norway-based spinoff series "Below Deck Adventure," a U.S. version of BBC's hit game show "The Wheel," a documentary series on the history of DC Comics and the nationally syndicated daytime talk series "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is one of the leading distributors of entertainment programming to the domestic television marketplace, distributing first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs and theatrical motion pictures to local broadcast television stations, as well as to pay, cable, satellite and broadcast networks, and subscription video-on-demand platforms throughout the U.S.