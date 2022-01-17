Jennifer Hudson, Corey Hawkins & More Win AAFCA Awards

"King Richard" and "The Harder They Fall" each won four AAFCA Awards with "King Richard" taking top honors for Best Actor (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis), Breakout Actor (Saniyya Sidney) and Emerging Director (Reinaldo Marcus Green) and "The Harder They Fall" winning Best Picture, Best Ensemble, Best Music (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z) and Best Director (Jeymes Samuel) honors.

Other winners included Best Actress Jennifer Hudson ("Respect"), Best Supporting Actor Corey Hawkins ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), Best Screenplay ("Don't Look Up" written by Adam McKay), "Who We Are" for Best Independent Feature and "Summer of Soul" for Best Documentary. Winners will be celebrated at the 13th Annual AAFCA Awards on March 2nd at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles with a limited capacity audience and other health and safety protocols in place. The announcement was made TODAY by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson.

"It's been a fantastic year for film," said Robertson. "Just having passed the two-year mark of a global pandemic, great entertainment means more to all of us than ever before. This year's AAFCA winners not only entertained us, but educated and inspired us and we're looking forward to celebrating them at the AAFCA Awards."

13th Annual AAFCA Awards Winners

Best Picture

"The Harder They Fall"

Best Director

Jeymes Samuel ("The Harder They Fall")

Best Screenplay

"Don't Look Up" (Adam McKay)

Best Actor

Will Smith ("King Richard")

Best Actress

Jennifer Hudson ("Respect")

Best Supporting Actor

Corey Hawkins ("The Tragedy of Macbeth")

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard")

Breakout Actor

Saniyya Sidney ("King Richard")

Best Ensemble

"The Harder They Fall"

Emerging Director

Reinaldo Marcus Green ("King Richard")

Best Music

"The Harder They Fall" (Jeymes Samuel, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z)

Best Independent Feature

"Who We Are"

Best Documentary

"Summer of Soul"

Winners are voted on by AAFCA's 90+ members.

Several special achievement awards will be announced in the coming weeks including the Cinema Vanguard Award, the ICON Award, AAFCA's Stanley & Karen Kramer Award for Social Justice, the Building Change Award presented by Lowes and the Innovator Award presented by Nissan.