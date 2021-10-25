Jennifer Fox to Produce 2022 Governors Awards

Oscar®-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return to produce the 12th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President David Rubin announced today.

Honorary Awards will be presented to Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Danny Glover on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

"Having already brought us two extraordinary Governors Awards in recent years, we're thrilled to welcome Jennifer back to kick off Oscar season with another joyous celebration of four legendary honorees," said Rubin.

"I'm honored to once again produce the Academy's Governors Awards and look forward to celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann with a tribute so richly deserved," said Fox.

Fox has produced or executive produced some of the most iconic films of the last 15 years, including Tony Gilroy's directorial debut, "Michael Clayton," which earned seven Oscar nominations. She began her film industry career in development and production at Universal Pictures, where she worked on several films, including "Erin Brockovich."

Fox spent the next six years producing with Steven Soderbergh and George Clooney's production company, Section Eight, where she worked on such acclaimed titles as "Syriana," "Good Night, and Good Luck.," "A Scanner Darkly" and "The Informant!." Her other film credits include "Duplicity," "The Bourne Legacy," "We Need to Talk about Kevin," for which she received a BAFTA nomination, "Nightcrawler," "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," "Velvet Buzzsaw," "The Report," and her most recent film, "The Last Duel," which was released this month. Fox also produced the Academy's 2018 and 2019 Governors Awards.

The Honorary Award, an Oscar statuette, is given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also an Oscar statuette, is given "to an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry."

The 12th Governors Awards is proudly supported by Rolex, the Exclusive Watch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.