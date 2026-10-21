Jenna Dewan Dances Without Val Chmerkovskiy On DWTS
Alan Bersten stepped in to partner Jenna Dewan for the themed ballroom episode.
Jenna Dewan took the ballroom floor with substitute partner Alan Bersten rather than her regular professional, Val Chmerkovskiy, during a themed installment of DANCING WITH THE STARS billed as Dedication Night. ABC News correspondent Cameron Mathison recapped the performances for GOOD MORNING AMERICA, highlighting Dewan's routine with Bersten as one of the night's storylines.
His removal from the dance floor left Dewan without her usual partner for the episode, prompting Bersten to step in for the performance.
Dedication Night continued a season format that has paired weekly performance themes with live results, following earlier installments built around Mariah Carey's music and a Super Bowl-themed broadcast. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has tracked season 35 closely since its premiere, with Mathison and fellow correspondent Sam Champion delivering recaps throughout the competition.
More on Chmerkovskiy's suspension and its impact on the season can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the DANCING WITH THE STARS season 35 competition.
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