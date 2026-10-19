Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From DWTS Over Carrie Ann Inaba Comment

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The news was addressed on the morning program, which covered the circumstances surrounding the suspension and its impact on the current season.

Chmerkovskiy is a longtime professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, where he has appeared as a partner across multiple seasons of the competition series.

The suspension means Chmerkovskiy will be absent from Tuesday's broadcast, leaving questions about how his partnership will be handled for the episode. Good Morning America's coverage focused on the comment directed at Inaba and the decision to suspend him rather than details of his usual routines this season.

The situation adds a new wrinkle to the current season of Dancing With the Stars, with Inaba continuing in her role as a judge on the panel while the show moves forward without one of its regular professional dancers for the week.

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