Val Chmerkovskiy Suspended From DANCING WITH THE STARS Over Comment

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Dancing with the Stars professional Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from Tuesday night's episode of the ballroom competition, Good Morning America reported, after he made a comment on social media directed at judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

The suspension removes Chmerkovskiy from the dance floor for the upcoming broadcast, pulling him out of competition for at least one week during season 35 of the long-running series.

Good Morning America has closely tracked the current season, which has included weekly elimination results following themed broadcasts dedicated to specific artists and categories of performers. The season has already seen multiple couples voted off the show over the course of the competition.

The most recent elimination came during a Super Bowl-themed episode, which Good Morning America recapped in a segment covering another couple's exit from the competition, continuing the show's pattern of pairing themed performance nights with live results.

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