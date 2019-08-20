Jeff Meacham To Be Series Regular In Sixth Season of BLACK-ISH

Deadline reports that Jeff Meacham, who has recurred on "black-ish" since season one, will be upped to series regular for the show's sixth season. Meacham plays Josh, Dre's (Anthony Anderson) nonsensical co-worker.

Season 6 of the ABC sitcom picks up following a year of change for the Johnson family, and Pops (Laurence Fishburne) will be surprising everyone when he introduces Lynette, played by Loretta Devine, as his new fiancée.

The cast of "black-ish" is made up of Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Jeff Meacham is also known from his time on Nickelodeon series "The Thundermans." He also played Fred Flaterman on Hulu's "Resident Advisors."

Read the original story on Deadline.





