Jeannie Kedas Joins ABC News as Senior Vice President, Publicity and Communications

Veteran communications executive Jeannie Kedas is joining the award-winning team at ABC News as senior vice president, Publicity and Communications; it was announced TODAY by Kim Godwin, president, ABC News, and Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, executive vice president, Publicity and head of Communications, Disney Entertainment Television. Kedas will join Godwin’s leadership team and report directly to Bulochnikov-Paul.

In her role, Kedas will oversee all external and internal communications and media relations efforts on behalf of ABC News, driving awareness and viewership for all ABC News content, including “20/20,” “Good Morning America,” “GMA3,” “Nightline,” “The Tamron Hall Show,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “The View,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” ABC News Live, ABC News Radio, ABC News Studios, ABCNews.com, and satellite service NewsOne. Additionally, Kedas will spearhead communications strategies for the news division and collaborate with senior leaders across The Walt Disney Company on matters related to ABC News and its on-air talent.

“Storytelling is fundamental to what we do as journalists, and I’m delighted to have Jeannie lead the narrative surrounding the outstanding work our ABC News family delivers around the clock,” said Godwin. “As we look to the busy year ahead and building on the momentum we’ve achieved, Jeannie will work closely with Van Scott and the team to continue to elevate our story as the No. 1 news network for 11 consecutive seasons.”

“As one of the most accomplished and formidable communications executives in our industry today, Jeannie brings a wealth of experience to this vital role,” said Bulochnikov-Paul. “Having known her for nearly two decades, I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand her passion, intellect and creativity inspire colleagues and nurture meaningful and long-lasting relationships with press – attributes that will serve our distinguished ABC News team well.”

Added Kedas: “Having started my early career at ABC News, there is something so perfect about returning to the top-rated news network in this incredible role. I am looking forward to working with Kim, Naomi and the immensely talented communications team to continue to amplify the extraordinary work and journalism ABC News produces every day.”

Kedas joins ABC News from First Look Media where she served as chief communications officer and executive vice president for seven years. As the inaugural chief communications officer, Kedas built the comprehensive communications infrastructure for the nonprofit First Look Institute and First Look Entertainment, including helping launch its independent studio, Topic Studios.

In addition, she was responsible for positioning the media company with key stakeholders; overseeing crisis communications and reputation management; and managing communications and publicity for projects produced and financed by the company.

Prior to joining First Look Media, Kedas worked at Viacom/MTV Networks for 18 years, most recently serving as executive vice president of Communications for Viacom’s Music Group. During her tenure at Viacom, she developed and oversaw all external and internal communications for MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo, and their relevant businesses.

She led the publicity efforts on several of MTV’s award shows, including the “MTV Movie Awards” and the “MTV Video Music Awards,” which were consistently among the highest-rated entertainment events. She also launched and oversaw consumer campaigns for some of MTV’s most iconic programs including “The Jersey Shore,” “Punk’d,” “Teen Mom” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

In addition to her impressive career in media and entertainment, Kedas served as communications director for U.S. Senator Edward M. Kennedy where she acted as the chief spokesperson for the senator and implemented communications strategies to advance his legislative agenda. Earlier in her career, Kedas worked at ABC News Washington Bureau as a production assistant.

Kedas holds a Bachelor of Science in communications with a minor in political science from Boston University. She also serves on the board of the National Partnership for Women and Families.

Photo: Disney Entertainment Television/Heidi Gutman*