Jay Leno to Play Ed Sullivan in MIDAS MAN Film

Jay Leno has been set to make a rare film appearance as Ed Sullivan in the upcoming film Midas Man.

Deadline reports that the film is currently in production, starring Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner.

MIDAS MAN is the first feature film to tell the true and extraordinary story of Brian Epstein. Affectionately known as "the fifth Beatle", Brian took the music industry by storm during the 1960s as he created a cultural explosion and creative REVOLUTION when he discovered a series of - what became - legendary artists, from The Beatles to Cilla Black and Gerry and The Pacemakers.

Ed Sullivan was largely responsible for introducing The Beatles to American audiences. Their first appearance on February 9 1964 was viewed by a record-breaking 73 million viewers, now viewed as a watershed that helped lead to "Beatlemania" in America.

MIDAS MAN will be directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker JONAS ÅKERLUND (Polar, Lords of Chaos), and multiple-Grammy winning music director (Paul McCartney, MADONNA, BEYONCE, Lady Gaga, U2, THE ROLLING STONES and Ozzy Osbourne and many others). Steeped both in music and film culture, Åkerlund is uniquely placed to bring this outstanding and human story to life. Åkerlund will also have creative input into the film's iconic soundtrack.