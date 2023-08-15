Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!

Jax Taylor, OMAROSA & More Join HOUSE OF VILLAINS on E!

E! brings together 10 iconic and infamous reality television villains under one roof for the new competition elimination series “House of Villains.”

Hosted by Joel McHale, the series will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will also air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.  

Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”   

Each week the contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge that tests their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination and at the end of the week one villain is sent home. It's the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top.  

House of Villains Cast

•    Anfisa Arkhipchenko  
•    Shake Chatterjee 
•    Johnny Bananas 
•    Jonny Fairplay 
•    Bobby Lytes 
•    Corinne Olympios 
•    OMAROSA 
•    Tiffany “New York” Pollard 
•    Jax Taylor 
•    Tanisha Thomas 

“House of Villains” is produced by Irwin Entertainment with John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Matt Odgers serving as executive producers.  

Watch a preview of the series here:




