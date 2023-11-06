Jason Mamoa to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Tate McRae As Musical Guest

“Saturday Night Live” returns Nov. 11 with Timothée Chalamet making his second appearance as host. Making its first performance as musical guest will be boygenius.

Jason Momoa will host “SNL” for the second time on Nov. 18. Tate McRae will make her musical guest debut.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.