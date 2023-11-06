Jason Mamoa to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Tate McRae As Musical Guest

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.  

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

Jason Mamoa to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE With Tate McRae As Musical Guest

“Saturday Night Live” returns Nov. 11 with Timothée Chalamet making his second appearance as host. Making its first performance as musical guest will be boygenius. 

Jason Momoa will host “SNL” for the second time on Nov. 18. Tate McRae will make her musical guest debut. 

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.  

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.  



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE DECEMBER CROSS Lands SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement to Begin Principal Photography in Ken Photo
THE DECEMBER CROSS Lands SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement to Begin Principal Photography in Kentucky

Writer-director Todd Turner's film The December Cross starring Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Neal McDonough (Minority Report), Mila Harris (No Exit), Stelio Savante (Infidel), Jennifer Esposito (Crash), Judd Hirsch (The Fablemans), and Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things) has landed a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement to start principal photography in Kentucky.

2
Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Photo
Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Sarasota

'Bridge to the Other Side' starring John Scalzi is a featured selection at Cine-World Film Festival in Sarasota. Get all the details here!

3
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month Photo
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month

The Gala Finals of the 9th annual international Smart Fone Flick Fest (SF3) will take place in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as online. This year's festival received a record-breaking 458 entries from 60 countries.

4
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE P Photo
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE Podcast, Including IP for Film/TV

PodcastOne (PODC) expands its original programming with the acquisition of exclusive rights to the popular true crime podcast, Vigilante.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORYJosh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast AdditionBravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition
Video: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom SandovalVideo: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom Sandoval

Videos

Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SWEENEY TODD
HARMONY
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
& JULIET
SOME LIKE IT HOT