Jamie Lee Curtis Will Produce a New Drama for Fox

Variety reports that Jamie Lee Curtis' upcoming military drama, produced with April Fitzsimmons and Berlanti Productions, has gotten a pilot order from Fox.

"Chain of Command" follows a young Air Force investigator with radical crime-solving methodology who returns to her hometown to join a military task force that doesn't want her, a family who has traumatized her, and confront the secrets that drove her away.

Fitzsimmons wrote the script. A source previously said Curtis would act in the series, but the reports were unsubstantiated.

Curtis' films include "A Fish Called Wanda," "Trading Places," "My Girl," and "True Lies."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories