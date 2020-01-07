Jamie Foxx to be a Guest Panelist on the Season Three Premiere of THE MASKED SINGER

Television's biggest guessing game returns right after the biggest football game, and superstar Jamie Foxx, host and executive producer of BEAT SHAZAM, will be there to play along, as he joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the Season Three premiere of THE MASKED SINGER airing Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones) on FOX, following SUPER BOWL LIV. THE MASKED SINGER will then make its time period premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

This season, the 18 fully disguised celebrity singers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

Season Three will introduce all-new custom-made costumes for the celebrity singers to wear, including The Robot, The Frog, The Banana, The Mouse, Miss Monster and The Llama, among others. The Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 SUPER BOWL appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.

THE MASKED SINGER's second season averaged a 3.0 L7 rating, ranking as this season's #1 entertainment program (tied with "This Is Us") and marking the first reality series ever to claim this rank. Across all platforms, THE MASKED SINGER averages 13.6 million viewers. THE MASKED SINGER also ranks as television's #1 unscripted series among Adults 18-34 and their male/female components.

Host and executive producer of FOX's musical game show BEAT SHAZAM, Jamie Foxx is an American actor, singer and comedian. He is currently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the courtroom drama film "Just Mercy." He won an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, BAFTA Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, for his work in the 2004 biographical film "Ray." The same year, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in the action film "Collateral." Other prominent acting roles include the title role in the film "Django Unchained" (2012), the super villain "Electro" in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014) and a starring role in Edgar Wright's hit film, "Baby Driver" (2017), opposite Ansel Elgort and Jon Hamm. Foxx began his career in entertainment as a stand-up comic, which soon led to his being cast in the FOX comedy "In Living Color" (1990). From 1996 to 2001, Foxx starred in his own comedy, "The Jamie Foxx Show." He also is a Grammy Award-winning musician, releasing four albums which have charted high on the Billboard 200 chart: "Unpredictable" (2005), which topped the chart; "Intuition" (2008); "Best Night of My Life" (2010); and "Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses" (2015).

Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, THE MASKED SINGER was developed for the U.S. and is executive-produced by Craig Plestis ("Minute to Win It," "The Winner Is") of Smart Dog Media. Izzie Pick Ibarra ("Dancing with the Stars," "Breaking Pointe") serves as showrunner and executive producer, and Nick Cannon and Rosie Seitchik also serve as executive producers. Deena Katz serves as co-executive producer. Alex Rudzinski ("Dancing with the Stars," "Grease: Live") directs. THE MASKED SINGER is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. "Like" THE MASKED SINGER on Facebook at facebook.com/maskedsingerfox. Follow the series on Twitter @maskedsingerfox and join the conversation using #TheMaskedSinger. Check out photos and videos on Instagram @maskedsingerfox.





