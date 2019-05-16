James Wan and Lindsey Beer to Executive Produce THE MAGIC ORDER for Netflix

James Wan (Aquaman; Furious 7) and Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking; Sierra Burgess is a Loser) have joined Mark Millar as executive producers of The Magic Order, the new Netflix series from the mind of Millar.

In addition, Wan will direct the debut episode and Lindsey Beer will serve as writer/showrunner for the series.

Five families of magicians sworn to protect our world must battle an enemy who's picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness - unless the darkness gets them first.

Wan will executive produce through his Atomic Monster production company. Michael Clear will also executive produce with Rob Hackett as co-executive producer overseeing for the company.

Additional auspices to be announced.

The Magic Order was created in-house at Netflix by Mark Millar and later turned into a comic-book, written by Millar and illustrated by the legendary Marvel artist Olivier Coipel, based on designs created by the team at Netflix. The first issue of this series was the highest-selling new comic-book launch in almost 20 years and the graphic novel, collecting the first six issues, has just reached stores.

Beer recently wrote the Amblin-esque re-imagination of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Upcoming for Atomic Monster is the next installment in The Conjuring Universe, Annabelle Comes Home and Swamp Thing.





