James Mangold to Receive Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award

Multi-hyphenate James Mangold will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award at the 56th Annual CAS Awards on January 25th, at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.

"The Cinema Audio Society is delighted to honor James Mangold. His ability to create various quintessentially stylized worlds that appeal to a large mélange of audience makes him an expert storyteller," said CAS President Karol Urban. "He is a unique talent who has written, produced, and directed a large variety of genres and formats that have garnered him many awards including our own CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for his film 'Walk the Line'."

James Mangold (Director, Producer) is an Oscar nominated writer and director whose work defies easy categorization. Leapfrogging from Sundance indie to cop noir, psychological drama to romantic fantasy, pulp horror to musical biopic, traditional western to round the world caper, two films starring a beloved Marvel hero, and now, with his tenth feature, "Ford v Ferrari", Mangold continues to expand his repertoire while keeping constant the humanist themes, intimate moving performances, striking imagery and staging that have come to define and unify his work. Award-winning films Mangold has written and directed include "Heavy," "Cop Land," "Girl Interrupted," Walk the Line," "3:10 to Yuma," and "Logan".

Mangold will be the 15th CAS Filmmaker Honoree. Past honorees have been: Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Richard Linklater, Edward Zwick, Jonathan Demme, Rob Marshall, Taylor Hackford, Henry Selick, Paul Mazursky, Bill Condon, Gil Cates and Quentin Tarantino.

Also, being honored that evening with the CAS Career Achievement Award is previously announced honoree Re-recording Mixer, Tom Fleischman CAS.

The CAS Awards will honor Outstanding Achievements in Sound Mixing in seven categories for film and television, as well as present the CAS Student Recognition Award.

The Cinema Audio Society, a philanthropic, non-profit organization, was formed in 1964 for the purpose of educating and informing the general public and the motion picture & television industry that effective cinematic sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements.





Related Articles View More TV Stories