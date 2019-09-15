James Gunn Releases Full SUICIDE SQUAD Cast

Variety reports that director James Gunn has posted all 24 names of cast members for his upcoming film, "The Suicide Squad"-- a sequel to the 2016 DC comic book movie.

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will reprise their roles from the original film. New faces in the cast include Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

Will Smith will not return as Deadshot, the role he played in the 2016 film, which has become something of a cult favorite.

The new "Suicide Squad" installment tells the story of a group of supervillains forced by the government to work for good and save mankind.

James Gunn wrote the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films for Marvel. Read the whole cast list on his Twitter account here:

