James Clements To Voice New Botanist Gin Campaign Premiering At Super Bowl

Actor, writer, director and Co-Artistic Director of What Will THE NEIGHBORS Say? James Clements has been announced as THE VOICE of a new campaign for The Botanist Islay Dry Gin which will premiere at the SUPER BOWL on February 13th. Clements, who is Scottish, is repped by Webb Sweeney Murphy (WSM) Talent.

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin introduces its first-ever television commercial, "The Spirit of Community," debuting at the Super Bowl, to drive awareness for local bars and restaurants who continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), the campaign urges all Americans to take action to help the IRC in its efforts to refill the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) and promote positive change for the industry.

The commercial was created by Blacksmith and Jones, and directed by Greg Swartz. It was produced by Trevor Jones and Sarah Donnelly. The Botanist's "The Spirit of Community" commercial will air in 17 TV markets nationwide and digitally across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The Botanist chose to run the ad in some of the America's most influential food and drink cities, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Miami. The campaign teaser is live now on YouTube. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVG15dSOCjY.

For more information on Clements' work, visit his website here: www.james-clements.com.