Jake Lacy and Alison Brie Join Peacock's APPLES NEVER FALL

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Peacock announced that Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family, The White Lotus) and Screen Actors Guild Award winner and two-time Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know, GLOW) have joined the cast of upcoming limited drama series APPLES NEVER FALL as series regulars.

They join previously announced four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) and Emmy Award nominee Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders).

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

APPLES NEVER FALL centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

NEW CHARACTERS / DESCRIPTIONS:

JAKE LACY (A Friend of the Family, The White Lotus) will play the role of Troy Delaney, the second-oldest Delaney child whose competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist.

ALISON BRIE (Somebody I Used to Know, GLOW) will play the role of Amy Delaney, the oldest Delaney child and the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CHARACTERS:

ANNETTE BENING (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) will play the role of Joy Delaney.

SAM NEILL (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) will play the role of Stan Delaney.

From the outside, the Delaneys appear to be the perfect family. Stan and Joy have just sold their successful tennis academy and finally have the life of leisure that they thought they wanted. And while they look forward to spending time with their four grown children, those kids are busy with their own problems.

Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children have to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh and terrified eyes. Set against the backdrop of competitive tennis, this story takes us into a family's darkest secrets and asks, "Can we ever really know the people closest to us?"

