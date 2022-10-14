Jackie Beat's DR. JACKIE Welcomes John Cameron Mitchell & Bianca DelRio

Legendary (and by "legendary" we merely mean "still alive") drag queen, Jackie Beat has FINALLY landed her own tv series with "Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist."

The 6-part series premiered on OUTtv September 19 will roll-out a brand new episode next Monday, October 17. You can catch new episodes weekly through October 24 on OUTtv on The Roku Channel and on The Apple TV Channel in the US/Canada. All six episodes will be available to stream continuously thereafter.

After years of studying, failed actress Jackie Beat has finally become a psychotherapist. Okay, so maybe it really only took a few hours online, but she has a piece of paper saying she's a "doctor" and now she's ready to put her natural gift for helping people to use. Okay, so maybe she's actually a self-centered bitch who is infamous for giving complete strangers the worst advice possible.

Using role-playing, primal scream therapy, ink-blot tests and yes, even puppets, Dr. Jackie is helping her funny, famous and fabulous "friends" navigate the ROCKY ROAD of mental health. Co-starring Sherry Vine as Jackie's cute, but confused assistant.

In episode 5 which debuts Monday, October 17 Dr. Jackie helps her receptionist Sherry Vine deal with a recent breakup and Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio break out of her shell. Special appearances by John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Joe vs Carole) and comedian Pete Zias.

"It's such a great feeling to not only entertain people, but be able to help them, too. It's a real win-win. I'm very proud of the fact that I am able to make mental health just a little more glamorous and fun! And if anyone wants to cancel me for "mocking" pyschotherapy, please do it! I haven't been on THAT reality television show so I need all the publicity I can get!" - Jackie Beat

"Jackie Beat is my spirit animal (emphasis on 'animal')...a hateful bitch who wears too much makeup and has a rotted sense of humor. You do not want to miss the insightful, therapeutic advice she gives on her new show 'Dr. Jackie'. She made me a better human. Who am I kidding...I'm not human...and Jackie is the antichrist!" -Bianca Del Rio

"Between Hedwig and Joe Exotic and the bitch I play on Sandman sometimes I don't even know who the hell I am! Thank goodness for Dr. Jackie... She not only helps me sort through the confusion, but she also accepts competitor's coupons!" - John Cameron Mitchell

"Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist" is packed with iconic special guests (Margaret Cho, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, John Cameron Mitchell, Alec Mapa & Jen Kober, Selene Luna, Mario Diaz, Nadya Ginsburg, Sam Pancake & Drew Droege) and some of the world's top drag superstars including: Alaska Thunderf, Katya, Bianca Del Rio, Monét X Change, Sherry Vine, Tammie Brown & Kelly Mantle, Bendelacreme and Trixie Mattel!

"Jackie and I have been performing together for over 30 years. Stage, tv, film, parking lots - we've done it all. Not only was it a blast producing Dr. Jackie, but there is no one I'd rather be a side kick for!"- Sherry Vine

"Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Psychotherapist" - written by Jackie Beat, is directed by John Mark Hostetler & produced by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) for OUTtv. The show will be available exclusively on OUTtv.com and on the OUTtv Apple TV Channel in the US and Canada, OUTtvGo.com and the OUTtv Amazon Prime Channel in Canada and FROOT.tv in the UK and Ireland (same day).