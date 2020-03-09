Jack Gleeson of GAME OF THRONES Will Return to Television

Variety reports that Jack Gleeson, better known as the awful young king Joffrey Baratheon, is returning to television. This will be his first role since "Game of Thrones."

Gleeson will star on "Out of Her Mind," which explores heartbreak, family and how to survive them both. It will look to subvert the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.

"'Out Of Her Mind' is a direct expression of my mind. We've turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone's invited," said creator Sara Pascoe. "The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can't wait for people to see what we've made."

Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Cian Barry will also star on the series.

Gleeson's only credits are on "Game of Thrones" and a small role in "Batman Begins."

Read the original story on Variety.





