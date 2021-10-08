JUSTIN BIEBER: OUR WORLD Documentary Premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime has debuted its new Justin Bieber documentary!

Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year's Eve 2020 concert.

After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests - and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. Produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, the 94 minute documentary follows Bieber and his team for the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage set. The film also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey through the artist's own lens.

Directed by Michael Ratner, the documentary is produced by Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, Jennifer McDaniels, Jules Ferree, Nick DeMoura, Rory Kramer, Jillian Halterman, and Rick Faigin.

Watch the trailer here: