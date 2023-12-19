JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM Sets Digital, DVDV & Blu-Ray Release

Journey to Bethlehem is coming to digital platforms for December 26. It will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD on January 16.

A young woman carrying an unimaginable responsibility. A young man torn between love and honor. A jealous KING who will stop at nothing to keep his crown.

This live-action Christmas musical celebration for the entire family, weaves classic Christmas melodies with new pop songs in a music-infused retelling of the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. A unique new entry into the collection of holiday classic movies, this epic Christmas musical is unlike any before it.

Special Features Meet Mary and Joseph The Heart of THE JOURNEY to Bethlehem Meet Fig Meet Mary's Sisters Meet Antipater Deleted Scenes: A Great Navigator Deleted Scenes: Travel Montage Deleted Scenes Joseph's Catapult



Blu-ray and DVD include a digital code for movie and bonus materials as listed above, redeemable via Movies Anywhere for a limited time. Movies Anywhere is open to U.S. residents age 13+. Visit MoviesAnywhere.com for terms and conditions.

The film stars Fiona Palomo, Milo Manheim, Antonio Banderas, Omid Djalili, Rizwan Manji, Geno Segers, MŌRIAH, Joel Smallbone, Lecrae, and Stephanie Gil. Journey to Bethlehem is directed by Adam Anders, who co-wrote the film with Peter Barsocchini.