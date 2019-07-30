JOHN WICK CHAPTER 3 Heads to Digital on August 23, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD September 10

John Wick reloads for another worldwide smash hit when John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum arrives on Digital August 23 and on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand September 10 from global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B). The highly anticipated third film in the blockbuster John Wick franchise is an action-packed, international thrill ride that is now Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh™

The film stars Keanu Reeves (The Matrix, Speed, Point Break), Oscar® winner Halle Berry (2001, Best Actress, Monster's Ball), Oscar® nominee Laurence Fishburne (1993, Best Actor, What's Love Got to Do with It), Marc Dacascos (TV's "Hawaii Five-O," Brotherhood of the Wolf, Only the Strong), Asia Kate Dillon (TV's "Orange is the New Black," "Billions," "Younger"), Lance Reddick (White House Down, Jonah Hex, TV's "American Horror Story"), with Oscar® winner Anjelica Huston (1985, Best Supporting Actress, Prizzi's Honor), and Golden Globe® winner Ian McShane (2005, Best Television Actor - Drama Series, TV's "Deadwood").

Super assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) has a $14 million price tag on his head after killing a member of the High Table, the shadowy international assassins' guild. Now excommunicado, and with an army of the world's most ruthless hit men and women on his trail, John must find a way to survive in this third chapter of the adrenaline-fueled action series.

Erik Davis from Fandago raved, "[it's] hands down, one of the year's best action movies." Take home John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and immerse yourself in the thrilling world with exclusive special features, including all-new featurettes that explore the mythology and over-the-top action of the John Wick expanded universe. Dive into the hidden world of Killer Ballerinas, Shinobi, and the Bowery King, learn the intense planning that went into the film's incredible horse chase sequence and "dog-fu" fight sequences, and even get an editing master class with director Chad Stahelski and editor Evan Schiff! Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they're inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.





