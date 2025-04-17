JIMPA, Starring John Lithgow, to Open NewFest Pride and Frameline49 Festivals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jimpa, a new family drama starring John Lithgow and Olivia Colman, has been selected as the Opening Night film for the 2025 editions of NewFest Pride and Frameline49, two of the largest LGBTQ+ film festivals in the country. The movie will screen at NewFest on Thursday, May 29th and Frameline49 on Wednesday, June 18th. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sophie Hyde, the drama made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this past January.

Jimpa is an uplifting multi-generational family story in which filmmaker Hannah (Olivia Colman) takes her trans nonbinary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam to visit their gay grandfather—lovingly known as “Jimpa” (John Lithgow). But Frances’ desire to stay with Jimpa for a year abroad means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting and finally confront old stories about the past. Funny, poignant, and bolstered by a wonderful ensemble cast, JIMPA is a celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and queer family that looks, with nuance, at just how much has changed in three generations.

The 5th annual NewFest Pride will run in-person in New York and virtually May 29–June 2, while Frameline49 will run in-person and virtually in San Francisco June 18–28. Tickets for NewFest Pride will go on sale on April 30. Tickets for Frameline49’s Opening Night screening of JIMPA are on sale now at Frameline.org; tickets for the rest of Frameline49’s program will go on sale for Frameline members on May 15, with general public access starting on May 16. For more information, please visit NewFest.org and Frameline.org.

