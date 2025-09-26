JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Sets Brooklyn Week with Tom Hanks, Emily Blunt & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will return to Brooklyn, New York, for a week of shows from Sept. 29, 2025, through Oct. 3, 2025. Guests in Brooklyn will include Emily Blunt, Stephen Colbert, Tom Hanks (off-Broadway's The World of Tomorrow), Josh Johnson, Spike Lee, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kumail Nanjiani (Oh, Mary!), Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, with musical guests Geese, Living Colour, Public Enemy and Reneé Rapp.

The five original shows will tape in front of a live studio audience from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. This will be the seventh time that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” has traveled to Brooklyn and broadcast from BAM.

Kimmel's Brooklyn Week comes after ABC abruptly suspended and then reinstated the late-night show following comments made about the death of Charlie Kirk. On his first night back on Tuesday, October 7, the show saw a total of 6.26 Million Total Viewers, despite significant preemptions across 23% of U.S. TV households.

Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC, in association with KIMMELOT and 20th Television.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Photo credit: Disney/Randy Holmes