JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Reinstated at ABC Following Suspension

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is returning. Less than a week after ABC abruptly suspended the late-night show in response to comments made about the death of Charlie Kirk, The Walt Disney Company has announced that they are reinstating the show on Tuesday, September 23.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," said the company in a statement. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

This decision comes after 400+ artists- including Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jonathan Groff, and more- signed an open letter in response to the suspension. In the days since the announcement, the news sparked national conversations about free speech and how the potential pressure from the current Presidential administration may have led to the suspension. Many decried the decision, with some calling on Disney+ users to cancel their subscriptions in protest.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy® Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Currently in its 23rd season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. The show airs on ABC at 11:35 PM ET..