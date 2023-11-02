JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Ranks as Week's No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show for 4th Consecutive Week

During the week of Oct. 23, 2023, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.18 rating).

In fact, “Kimmel” marked its 4th consecutive week as the No. 1 late-night talk show among Adults 18-49, ranking No. 1 every week since the show returned with new episodes on Oct. 2.

Further, the ABC late-night program delivered its longest run at No. 1 in nearly 1½ years — since the weeks of 5/23/22 through 6/13/22.

Photo: ABC/Randy Holmes