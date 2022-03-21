JACKASS FOREVER Announces Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Embraced by critics and audiences alike, the sublimely inspired and seriously messed up jackass forever arrives for purchase on Digital* March 29, 2022 with exclusive footage of more ill-advised and outrageous stunts not seen in theatres.

In addition, a 4-movie Jackass Collection (Jackass: The Movie, Jackass: Number Two, Jackass 3, jackass forever) will be available on Digital for a special bundle price and jackass forever will debut on Blu-ray and DVD April 19 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will also be available to watch on Paramount+ beginning March 22.

Certified Fresh® on Rotten Tomatoes®, jackass forever brings the crew together with new friends and celebrity guests for a whole lot of stunts, pranks, and bad ideas. The Digital* and Blu-ray releases are loaded with nearly 40 minutes of outrageous and hilarious stunt footage not seen in theaters:

Bonus Footage

Tarantula Bite

Face Your Rear

Dark Shark & The Bear

Fire In The Hole

Broke Zach Mountain

Virtual Reality

Plug And Arrow

The Breakaway

Soccer Ball Surprise

Poopies Only Wipes Twice

Fire Extinguisher

Wee Man Throws Zach Under The Bus

Toilet Geyser

Telephone Pole (Susan)

Telephone Pole (Millie)

Telephone Pole (A.D.)

The Jackass Forever DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

Older and grayer but not wiser, Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back for another outrageous round of stunts and bad ideas. With new friends and loads of celebrity guest stars, the crew take pranks to ridiculous lengths where absolutely no one is safe and all senses are frayed. From exploding port-a-potties to hockey pucks to the nuts and performing magic for an unamused bull, Jackass Forever is a hilarious roller coaster ride like you've never experienced before.