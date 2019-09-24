Iwan Rheon Will Star in New Horror-Thriller SUPPRESSION

Deadline reports that "Game of Thrones" star Iwan Rheon has joined the cast of a horror-thriller film from J. Mackye Gruber: "Suppression." The film alos stars Stephanie Leonidas, Lex Shrapnel, and Ella-Rae Smith.

"Suppression" is about a grieving couple (Rheon and Leonidas) who are given an alternative treatment to suppress their violent urges. Joseph Baker penned the script, and Double M Ventures is financing the film.

"I was instantly drawn to Suppression because everything about it is unexpected. As a director, the opportunity to turn a genre on its head is about as exciting as it gets," said Gruber.

Rheon is best known for his rule as the villainous Ramsay Bolton on "Game of Thrones." He also appeared on "Misfits," and in the West End production of "Foxfinder." He also played Moritz Stiefel in an early London production of "Spring Awakening."

Read the original story on Deadline.





