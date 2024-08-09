Irving Pictures to Release New Horror Film STAY AWAKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Irving Pictures' next project will be a thriller titled 'Stay Awake'. This follows their hit debut horror film, 'Hell Wanted', where forty years after murdering a classmate while under a satanic possession and secretly cleaning up the body, a school janitor faces his demons again when students go missing from their after-school jobs.

Set in New York City, 'Stay Awake' follows the violent turn of an actress' sleepwalking episodes.

Actor-Director Braxton Fannin will direct. Fannin is most known for his work on CBS' The Equalizer, NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Focus Features' Spoiler Alert starring Jim Parsons.

Leading the film will be British actress Salomé Robert-Murphy, in the role of Sarah. She is most known for the award winning short films, 'Sell It To Me a Different Way', 'Whale Talk', and 'I Think She Did it'. Fannin and Robert-Murphy have also previously worked together on 'Hell Wanted'.

'Stay Awake' is set to begin production this fall, for a September 2025 release!

Comments