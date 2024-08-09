News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Irving Pictures to Release New Horror Film STAY AWAKE

Directed by Braxton Fannin and starring Salomé Robert-Murphy.

Irving Pictures' next project will be a thriller titled 'Stay Awake'. This follows their hit debut horror film, 'Hell Wanted', where forty years after murdering a classmate while under a satanic possession and secretly cleaning up the body, a school janitor faces his demons again when students go missing from their after-school jobs.

Set in New York City, 'Stay Awake' follows the violent turn of an actress' sleepwalking episodes.

Actor-Director Braxton Fannin will direct. Fannin is most known for his work on CBS' The Equalizer, NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Focus Features' Spoiler Alert starring Jim Parsons.

Leading the film will be British actress Salomé Robert-Murphy, in the role of Sarah. She is most known for the award winning short films, 'Sell It To Me a Different Way', 'Whale Talk', and 'I Think She Did it'. Fannin and Robert-Murphy have also previously worked together on 'Hell Wanted'.

'Stay Awake' is set to begin production this fall, for a September 2025 release!



