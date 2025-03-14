Iron Maiden Documentary Film Begins Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new feature documentary is in the works centering on the heavy metal band Iron Maiden. Production has just begun at Universal Pictures, with the documentary set to release in cinemas internationally in Autumn 2025, coinciding with the band’s 50th anniversary year. US theatrical distribution is yet to be confirmed.

The long-awaited documentary is an emotive journey through Iron Maiden’s 50 Year history told from the perspective of both the band and some of their most devoted followers - from longstanding superfans to established names from the worlds of film and music such as Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons. The documentary will also feature exclusive interviews with pivotal band members including the final interview with original vocalist, Paul Di'Anno, who sadly died last year.

Featuring rare archival footage and all-new animated sequences of the band's legendary mascot, Eddie, the film offers a unique visual experience that highlights Iron Maiden’s widespread impact and the strong connection between the band and their truly global army of fans. The film also explores the cultural movement Iron Maiden has helped shape and their enduring legacy in both music and fan culture, challenging common perceptions of the wider significance of rock music and heavy metal.

Iron Maiden were formed in east London 50 years ago in 1975 and were seen to pioneer the globally inspiring new wave of British heavy metal movement. They have sold well over 100 million records worldwide, performing more than 2500 concerts in 64 countries across 6 continents. Later this year they will add to this number as they embark on their huge Run For Your Lives Tour starting in Budapest, Hungary in May.

The official untitled Iron Maiden documentary is directed by Malcolm Venville (Churchill at War) and produced by Dominic Freeman (Spirits in the Forest – A Depeche Mode Film). EVP Universal Pictures Content Group Helen Parker (Bogart: Life Comes in Flashes) serves as Exec Producer.

Comments